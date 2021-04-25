NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 202 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

