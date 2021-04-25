NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

