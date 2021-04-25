NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

