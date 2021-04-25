NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $310,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.90 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

