NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 500 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

