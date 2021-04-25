NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. NICE has a 12-month low of $160.73 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NICE by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NICE by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

