Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.51

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $972,502.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

