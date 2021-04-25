Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.79 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $65.79 million and $1.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,263.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.63 or 0.04648771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.34 or 0.00462253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $792.02 or 0.01575735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00752678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00487435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00417576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004442 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,339,466,554 coins and its circulating supply is 7,677,966,554 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

