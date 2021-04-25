Noëlle Drapeau Sells 60,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,041,478.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 2,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$2,325.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 75,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

HPQ traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$250.07 million and a P/E ratio of -475.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.