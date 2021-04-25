Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $283.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

