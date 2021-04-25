Norges Bank Buys New Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,865. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.