Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.