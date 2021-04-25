Norges Bank Makes New $16.77 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 527,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ITCI stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

