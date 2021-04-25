Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,710,426 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,710,426 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of ADT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 117,672 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.