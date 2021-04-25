Norges Bank Takes $14.46 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 731,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

