Norges Bank Takes Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.15% of CNA Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 470,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.34 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

