Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,329 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE LPI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.