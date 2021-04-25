Northern Trust Corp Sells 165 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

