Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,355 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,729,053 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

