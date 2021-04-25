Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,857 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

