Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,876 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

WSTG opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

