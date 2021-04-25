Northland Power’s (NPIFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NPIFF. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.