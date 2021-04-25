Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

