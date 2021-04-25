Numeraire (NMR) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $297.11 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $60.49 or 0.00120160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.00689604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.17 or 0.07872362 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

