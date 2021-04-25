Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $34.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 1,367,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,387. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

