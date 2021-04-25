Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

