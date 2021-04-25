Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.