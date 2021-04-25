Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $48.05 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $916.75 million, a PE ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

