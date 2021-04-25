Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

