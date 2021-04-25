O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 914,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

