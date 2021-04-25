Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.39 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $195.61 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.