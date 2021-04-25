OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

