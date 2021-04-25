Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ODT. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ODT stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

