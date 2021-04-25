Odyssey Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $908,836.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

