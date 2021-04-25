OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $385,396.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

