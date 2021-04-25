Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $259.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
