Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $259.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.