OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

