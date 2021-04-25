OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.01 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

