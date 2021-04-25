OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 20 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

