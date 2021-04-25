OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 40,556 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,556 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $124,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

