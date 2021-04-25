ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

