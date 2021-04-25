Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 60.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 271,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

