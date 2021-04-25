Oppenheimer Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $182.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.