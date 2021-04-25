Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $508.39 million, a PE ratio of 179.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.