Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,975 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

