Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.