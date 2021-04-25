Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

