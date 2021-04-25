Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $84.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $6.793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.