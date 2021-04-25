Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.39. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.