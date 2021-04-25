Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) & TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orphazyme A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Orphazyme A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 9.27 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.72 Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orphazyme A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Orphazyme A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47% Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TherapeuticsMD and Orphazyme A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 3 0 2.40 Orphazyme A/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 333.05%. Orphazyme A/S has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Orphazyme A/S.

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Orphazyme A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-007HR and TX-008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Gaucher disease. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.